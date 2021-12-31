Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Betty White: Celebrities react to television icon's death

Ellen DeGeneres, Valerie Bertinelli, Reese Witherspoon and more paid tribute

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 12/30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Betty White's passing has sent ripples through Hollywood.

News broke Friday that the television icon had died at the age of 99.

She was known for her decades-long career on the small screen with several notable film roles and had been a popular fan favorite throughout her career.

After news of White's death broke, celebrities shared their condolences

BETTY WHITE, TELEVISION LEGEND, DEAD AT 99

"I loved Betty very very much," Carol Burnett said in a statement to Fox News via her rep. "The world has lost one in a million."

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Betty White, who died at the age of 99.

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Betty White, who died at the age of 99. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

"What an exceptional life," tweeted Ellen DeGeneres. "I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

"Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!" LaVar Burton added.

BETTY WHITE'S SECRET TO A LONG, HAPPY, HEALTHY LIFE (HINT: IT CAME FROM HER MOM)

"I was lucky enough to meet Betty White many years ago. Very gracious and amazing lady," wrote Kevin Sorbo. "Rest In Peace."

"Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday," said George Takei. "Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

White was known for her roles in "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Life with Elizabeth," "The Proposal" and more.

White was known for her roles in "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Life with Elizabeth," "The Proposal" and more. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Said Andy Cohen: "Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!"

Kathy Griffin posted a lengthy tribute on Twitter, recalling meeting White during the star's guest spot on "Suddenly Susan."

BETTY WHITE'S BEST LIFE LESSONS AND FUNNIEST QUOTES AS HER 100TH BIRTHDAY APPROACHES

"I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in, yells from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear ‘Where’s that redheaded b---h who stole my parking spot???’ SWOON. A friendship was born."

"OMG America's favorite everything!!" Katharine McPhee posted on her Instagram story alongside a picture of the actress. "RIP sweet Betty."

Stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon flocked to social media to pay tribute to Betty White.

Stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon flocked to social media to pay tribute to Betty White. (Getty Images)

"So sad to hear about Betty White passing," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Said Valerie Bertinelli: "Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What an incredible life …" wrote Mario Lopez alongside a snapshot of himself hugging White. "RIP Betty White."

Trending