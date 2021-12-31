Betty White: Celebrities react to television icon's death

Betty White's passing has sent ripples through Hollywood.

News broke Friday that the television icon had died at the age of 99.

She was known for her decades-long career on the small screen with several notable film roles and had been a popular fan favorite throughout her career.

After news of White's death broke, celebrities shared their condolences

BETTY WHITE, TELEVISION LEGEND, DEAD AT 99

"I loved Betty very very much," Carol Burnett said in a statement to Fox News via her rep. "The world has lost one in a million."

"What an exceptional life," tweeted Ellen DeGeneres. "I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

"Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!" LaVar Burton added.

BETTY WHITE'S SECRET TO A LONG, HAPPY, HEALTHY LIFE (HINT: IT CAME FROM HER MOM)

"I was lucky enough to meet Betty White many years ago. Very gracious and amazing lady," wrote Kevin Sorbo. "Rest In Peace."

"Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday," said George Takei. "Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Said Andy Cohen: "Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!"

Kathy Griffin posted a lengthy tribute on Twitter, recalling meeting White during the star's guest spot on "Suddenly Susan."

BETTY WHITE'S BEST LIFE LESSONS AND FUNNIEST QUOTES AS HER 100TH BIRTHDAY APPROACHES

"I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in, yells from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear ‘Where’s that redheaded b---h who stole my parking spot???’ SWOON. A friendship was born."

"OMG America's favorite everything!!" Katharine McPhee posted on her Instagram story alongside a picture of the actress. "RIP sweet Betty."

"So sad to hear about Betty White passing," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Said Valerie Bertinelli: "Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What an incredible life …" wrote Mario Lopez alongside a snapshot of himself hugging White. "RIP Betty White."