Betty White's 'crush' Robert Redford honors late actress following her death at age 99

Robert Redford commented on the death of iconic actress Betty White, who was very public over the years about her crush on him.

The "Golden Girls" and "Mary Tyler Moore" actress died on Friday just weeks before her 100th birthday. As the world mourned the loss, Redford joined the myriad of celebrities who knew and/or respected White speaking out about what her loss meant to them.

In a statement issued to Fox News Digital, Redford said that he admired the way White lived her life by dedicating herself to the things she loved.

"Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me," he said.

The "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" star added: "I had a crush on her too!"

Redford was referencing the fact that White noted on multiple occasions that she had a bit of a Hollywood crush on the actor throughout the years. Most recently, she spoke with People ahead of her 100th birthday in which she discussed Ryan Reynolds, who she co-starred with in the 2009 film "The Proposal," and his ongoing joke that she is his ex-girlfriend.

"I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," she told the outlet. "But Robert Redford is The One."

In 2019 when she was celebrating her 97th birthday, E News! reported that her representative released a statement jokingly stating that White was waiting for Redford to give her a call.

Despite her ongoing joke about being in love with the Hollywood heartthrob, White explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she never actually met Redford and that she was fine with that.

"I don't know him. I just worship from afar," she said. "If I ever met him, I'd faint."

While White had an ongoing joke about her affection for Redford, her true love was her husband, Allen Ludden. The duo was married from 1963 until his death in 1981. White did not remarry.

White and Ludden met in 1961 when the actress appeared as a celebrity guest on the hit game show "Password," hosted by Ludden. The week White filmed her appearance was the week that Ludden's first wife died, the star previously told the Archive of American Television (AAT).

After spending a few weeks together working on a project with their families in tow, Ludden would propose marriage to White rather than say "hello."

