Bette Midler's most controversial tweets over the past year

Bette Midler isn't one to bite her tongue.

The award-winning singer-actress, 76, is known on Twitter for scathing remarks, calling out politicians, and offering up her opinion on a myriad of controversial topics.

Recently, Midler found herself apologizing for her "outburst" on the social media app for calling people in West Virginia "poor" and "illiterate."

Let's break down her five most eye-popping tweets from 2021:

1.

On Monday, Midler took to social media to slam Joe Manchin , West Virginia 's Democratic senator who has announced that he's against the Build Back Better Act , which would expand the country's social safety net.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible," Midler tweeted . "He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out."

About an hour later, the " Hocus Pocus " star, 76, issued an apology.

"I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst," she wrote online . "I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!"

2.

In September, the Emmy-winner took to Twitter and offered one approach to protesting Senate Bill 8, a strict and controversial law that bans most abortions . It was passed through the Texas legislature in May and took effect on Wednesday.

"I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress," Midler tweeted .

3.

In February, the Tony-winner Midler took to Twitter to mock late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh .

She shared a piece of artwork from television writer and cartoonist Ron Hauge that depicts eight members of the Ku Klux Klan in their recognizable white hoods and robes. One, however, is sporting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

4.

In February, Midler tweeted that the severe winter storms in Texas were some kind of divine retribution against Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn .

Her tweet came in response to a user who called the duo "inept" for asking for federal relief despite voting against relief for Hurricane Sandy in 2013.

"‘Inept’ is the wrong word. ‘Hateful’, ‘Vicious’, ‘Cruel’ might all apply," she wrote . "I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn't seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that #Joe won. If this isn't payback, I don't know what is."

5.

In March, Midler offered up her thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Mr. Potato Head toy following Hasbro's decision to rebrand the line.

The classic toy brand, which includes the Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head, announced the line will soon be rebranded as the "Potato Head" in order to "better reflect the full line."

The outspoken actress doesn't seem concerned with the gender-neutral switch but said she does find it troubling that the variety of plastic body parts for each toy can detach and be stored in its backside.

" #Hasbro announced they are removing 'Mr.' from Mr. Potato Head's label, but that Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head will still exist. I can't believe people are worried about THAT, when what they SHOULD be worried about is how you store a bunch of dismembered body parts in the potato's a--!" Midler joked on the social media platform.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy, Stephanie Nolasco, and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.