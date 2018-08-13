Bethenny Frankel says on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields gave her 'endless unconditional love'

Bethenny Frankel has broken her silence after the death of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Shields, 51, died of a reported overdose on Friday at his New York City apartment. His funeral was held Monday in Long Island.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," Frankel captioned a photo of Shields and her dog Cookie who died late last year.

Frankel and Shields appeared together on Bravo's "Real Housewives." He was filmed with the popular cast member during the show's most recent season.

The couple met in 1988 when he dated and eventually married the reality star's high school friend, Jill. Frankel and Shields reconnected in 2016 after the banker separated from his wife.

Shields' estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg Shields, also shared a personal post about her husband with whom she shared four children. She previously told Fox News in a statement, "Dennis' family is devastated by this terrible news. He was a loving father and friend. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this time of loss."