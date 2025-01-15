Ben Affleck speaks to police about security matter outside his Brentwood home two days after FBI visit

Ben Affleck was seen having an animated conversation with police officers from inside his car on Tuesday, just two days after the FBI came by his Brentwood residence.

The officers were talking to Affleck about his neighbor who had hired private security who were allegedly not allowing people to get back in their homes, including Affleck, a source told Fox News Digital, adding that he was telling the police that private security can’t do that.

The source added that police are in his area because he is just outside the mandatory evacuation zones for the Palisades Fire. Affleck, who spoke to officers in a police cruiser from his car, was seen leaning out of his driver’s side window and gesturing at several points during the conversation before eventually driving away.

FBI agents were also seen outside his property on Sunday, but Affleck isn’t in any trouble, the agency said.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

The FBI "were assisting with grid search for an unauthorized drone" in the area, which is near the Palisades Fire evacuation zone, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at residences, for this reason," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller previously explained.

A source told Fox News Digital that Affleck was not home when the agents arrived. They reportedly left after some time on the premises.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Affleck for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Days ago, Affleck was photographed embracing his eldest child, daughter Violet, 19, outside the rental. The home is where he and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived before she filed for divorce in August.

It was reported in July that Affleck purchased a new home in the Pacific Palisades for upwards of $20 million. Affleck's home reportedly withstood the Palisades Fire.

Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner also lives in the Pacific Palisades, and Affleck was able to stay with her there for a few days while his Brentwood home was under threat, according to The New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I've lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years," Garner told MSNBC. "My heart bleeds for my friends… And there are 5,000 homes lost. I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house," she said. "What can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Palisades Fire is now 19% contained after having burned more than 23,000 acres, destroying 2,191 structures and claiming the lives of eight people.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.