Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ben Affleck

FBI seen at Ben Affleck's LA home as they conduct activity surrounding Palisades fire

The Palisades Fire has drawn FBI to the area

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Pacific Palisades resident goes off on Newsom after emotional confrontation: ‘I don’t appreciate it’ Video

Pacific Palisades resident goes off on Newsom after emotional confrontation: ‘I don’t appreciate it’

Pacific Palisades, California resident Rachel Darvish joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss her confrontation with Governor Gavin Newsom.

Ben Affleck's home in the luxurious Los Angeles suburb of Brentwood was visited by the FBI on Sunday, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Photographs taken outside the rental residence show agents outside the actor's property. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed that agents were stationed in the area. 

"Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at residences, for this reason," Eimiller explained.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

A man in a navy blue FBI jacket stands with his back to the camera next to another gentleman in a green FBI jacket outside Ben Affleck's home

Two FBI agents were photographed at Ben Affleck's home in Brentwood. (ROL/X17online.com)

A FBI agent in a blue vest looks directly at the cameras as he stands in the driveway of Ben Affleck's home

An FBI agent stood in the driveway of Ben Affleck's home on Sunday. (ROL/X17online.com)

It's unclear if Affleck was home when the agents arrived. They reportedly left after some time on the premises. A representative for Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Days ago, Affleck was photographed embracing his eldest child, daughter Violet, 19, outside the rental. The home is where he and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived before she filed for divorce in August. Pictures taken this summer showed a moving truck leaving the Los Angeles pad.

Ben Affleck in a maroon shirt and tan slacks looks angsty as he stands outside his home in Brentwood

Ben Affleck is photographed outside his home in August 2024. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A month before they made their split official, the couple listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million. The house remains on the market. Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this month.

A large white truck that says Wetzel & Sons in blue lettering leaves the driveway of Ben Affleck's home

Moving trucks are photographed outside Ben Affleck's home on Aug. 30, 2024, days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It was reported in July that Affleck purchased a new home in the Pacific Palisades for upwards of $20 million. Unlike the homes of many fellow celebrities, Affleck's reportedly withstood the Palisades Fire. 

Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex and mother of his three children, got emotional in an interview with MSNBC over the weekend while on the ground in the Pacific Palisades following the fire.

"I've lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years," Garner said on camera, sharing the importance of helping out her community. "My heart bleeds for my friends… And there are 5,000 homes lost," she said. "I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

Jennifer Garner smiles on the carpet wearing an off-the-shoulder icy blue dress

Jennifer Garner expressed her heartbreak for the community of the Pacific Palisades following the destructive fire. (Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house… What can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are three active fires burning in Los Angeles: the Palisades Fire (14% contained), the Eaton Fire (33% contained) and Hurst Fire (89% contained.) Over 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Related Topics

Trending