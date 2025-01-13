FBI seen at Ben Affleck's LA home as they conduct activity surrounding Palisades fire

Ben Affleck's home in the luxurious Los Angeles suburb of Brentwood was visited by the FBI on Sunday, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Photographs taken outside the rental residence show agents outside the actor's property. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed that agents were stationed in the area.

"Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at residences, for this reason," Eimiller explained.

It's unclear if Affleck was home when the agents arrived. They reportedly left after some time on the premises. A representative for Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Days ago, Affleck was photographed embracing his eldest child, daughter Violet, 19, outside the rental. The home is where he and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly lived before she filed for divorce in August. Pictures taken this summer showed a moving truck leaving the Los Angeles pad.

A month before they made their split official, the couple listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million. The house remains on the market. Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this month.

It was reported in July that Affleck purchased a new home in the Pacific Palisades for upwards of $20 million. Unlike the homes of many fellow celebrities, Affleck's reportedly withstood the Palisades Fire.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex and mother of his three children, got emotional in an interview with MSNBC over the weekend while on the ground in the Pacific Palisades following the fire.

"I've lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years," Garner said on camera, sharing the importance of helping out her community. "My heart bleeds for my friends… And there are 5,000 homes lost," she said. "I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

"I feel almost guilty walking through my house… What can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

