Ben Affleck pokes fun at George Clooney over Sexiest Man Alive rivalry: 'He likes that stuff'

Ben Affleck has a perfectly good explanation for why George Clooney has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive more times than himself.

The two have long been considered Hollywood heartthrobs and have both been granted the title: Affleck in 2002 and Clooney in both 1997 and 2006.

The filmmakers recently collaborated on "The Tender Bar," which saw Clooney, 60, direct Affleck, 49, to a surprise Golden Globe nomination.

At the movie's premiere on Monday, Affleck addressed his silly rivalry with his fellow star.

BEN AFFLECK 'STILL WOULD'VE BEEN DRINKING' IF HE'D STAYED MARRIED TO JENNIFER GARNER

"Well, I passed a few times, obviously," the star told People when asked why Clooney was given the title more times. "George, he likes that stuff, and he wanted to keep doing it, and I felt like maybe one was enough."

The two face a second rivalry as well, having both played the character of Batman on the big screen.

GOLDEN GLOBES: SNOOP DOGG MISPRONOUNCES BEN AFFLECK, MORE STARS' NAMES DURING NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

Affleck is the most recent star to take on the role, portraying Bruce Wayne in various films, including "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Clooney, on the other hand, played the character only once in 1997's "Batman & Robin."

"Yes, two Batmans. Two people who have been in People magazine too — and that's no joke," Affleck joked.

While Affleck's caped crusader received generally favorable reviews, "Batman & Robin" is widely known as a terrible film, despite an all-star cast that also included Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

GEORGE CLOONEY CRITICIZES ONLOOKERS WHO FILMED HIM AFTER 2018 MOTORBIKE CRASH IN ITALY

In a recent interview with Variety, Clooney's wife Amal explained that he won't let her watch the film.

"There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me," the actor explained, later noting that it would be "painful" if his own children felt that the movie "sucked" as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also explained that unlike Affleck and Michael Keaton, who also played Batman in the 1980s, he was not asked to return to the DC film franchise for "The Flash."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They didn’t ask me," he revealed. "When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by."