Bella Twins show off their signature WWE style

You don't want to mess with Nikki and Brie Bella. You do want to be them. The "Total Divas" stars can not only kick almost anyone's butt, but they always look good doing it. What more can you ask for?

To get the secrets behind their enviable Bella Twins style, Nikki and Brie took us backstage at "Monday Night Raw" to show us how they incorporate their personal tastes into their gear and share hilarious stories behind some of their most memorable looks (including the one outfit even Nikki deemed "too bootylicious").

"Total Divas" airs on E! starting Tuesday, July 7.