Behar fires crude insult at Mitch McConnell after he expressed opposition to Trump tariffs

"The View" host Joy Behar leveled a crude insult at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after he criticized President Trump's proposed tariffs.

During Wednesday's show, Behar kicked off her criticism of McConnell by suggesting he is only standing up to the president because tariffs would affect his own pocketbook.

But Behar didn't end her criticism of McConnell there -- instead leveling a crude insight at the leading Republican.

"Mitch McConnell finally found his testicles because it's near his wallet," she said.

The co-hosts were discussing Republican opposition to Trump on tariffs, a stand they suggested was long overdue given his other acts as president.

"Isn't it interesting that this is the thing that got them crazy?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked. "Not [Sen.]Ted Cruz's, [R-Texas], wife being [talked about]."

She added that Cruz wasn't angry about Trump insulting his wife or suggesting his father was involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. "But tariffs got them out of their minds," she said.

McConnell reportedly said on Tuesday that Trump's tariffs didn't have much support in his party. “Our hope is that the tariffs will be avoided and we won’t have to answer any hypotheticals such as you suggest,” he also said, according to CNBC.

Cruz similarly worried that the tariffs could hurt his state's economy. “If the outcome of this game of chicken is massive new tariffs that destroy jobs in Texas and across America that would be a terrible outcome,” he reportedly said.

Trump has used tariffs as a way to punish Mexico for its inaction amid the southern border crisis. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump thanked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., for offering his support for the tariffs.

"Thank you @GOPLeader," he said, using McCarthy's Twitter handle. Trump previously called Mexico an "abuser" of the United States and called on the nation to stop drug and human trafficking.