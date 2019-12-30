Bebe Rexha flaunts curves in fierce vacation bikini pic: ‘Vacay before the new year’

Bebe Rexha is once again showing off her curvy physique.

The body-positive singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of herself donning two-piece bikini with black top and floral bottoms, exposing Rexha’s toned midsection – her notable blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

“Vacay before the new year,” Rexha, 30, captioned the selection of pics, which see her giving a fierce look to the camera while striking an over-the-shoulder pose in the untouched images.

Rexha isn’t at all shy about sharing bikini photos or images of herself in minimal clothing, which she has done on numerous occasions to combat body shamers and negative criticism.

In May, the “Last Hurrah” performer shared a similar unedited snap of herself on a beach as she posed in a red bikini in response to speculation she had gone under the knife and had work done on her rear end.

“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” Rexha wrote at the time. "I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. "I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs."

"But I didn’t," she noted. "Society can really f--- with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

In a recent interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said.

"If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."