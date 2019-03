Barbra Streisand is causing controversy over her comments about the child sexual abuse allegations made against the late Michael Jackson.

The Oscar-winner, 76, shared her thoughts in an interview with "The Times" which was published on Friday.

Streisand said she “absolutely” believes Wade Robson and James Safehcuck's molestation accusations against the King of Pop, which were detailed in the HBO 2-part documentary, "Leaving Neverland."

The "It Had To Be You" songstress said that their parents are to blame for allowing the young boys to sleep at Jackson's ranch -- "I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him?"

"His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has," she said of the late singer.

"You can say 'molested', but those children, as you heard [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck] say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them," Streisand continued.

When asked if she was upset with Jackson, the "Funny Girl" star replied, "It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him."

The documentary's director, Dan Reed, responded to Streisand's flippant comment via Twitter. He wrote, “It didn’t kill them” @BarbraStreisand did you really say that?!"

The film was also met with intense criticism from the Jackson family estate, which denied any and all wrongdoings. They called the documentary "an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in” on the music legend.

The estate has sued HBO for $100 million and says "Michael Jackson is innocent period."

“HBO and the director were well aware of their financial motives and that ample opposing facts are available from numerous sources, but made the unconscionable decision to bury any evidence casting doubt on their chosen narrative. Had they made an objective film it would have allowed viewers to make up their own minds about these allegations, instead of having a television network dictate to them that they must accept these false claims about Michael Jackson,” said Howard Weitzman, the estate's attorney.