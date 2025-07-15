Backstreet Boys singer's Florida beach home lawsuit follows Sylvester Stallone's battle over waterfront estate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell is the latest star to fight for beachfront property privacy.

Littrell joined entertainment mogul David Geffen, actress Barbra Streisand and Sylvester Stallone on the list of celebrities who have pushed for seclusion around their multimillion-dollar homes. The musician sued a Florida sheriff for allegedly refusing to keep trespassers off his private property.

Littrell said that to protect the "peaceful enjoyment" of his property in Walton County, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, his limited liability company, BLB Beach Hut LLC, has put up "no trespassing" signs as well as tables, chairs and umbrellas showing where the property line starts on the beach, according to a lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

His efforts have been "in vain, as numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing on BLB’s beach, on the Subject Property, in open defiance of the law."

BACKSTREET BOYS' BRIAN LITTRELL SUES FLORIDA SHERIFF FOR REFUSING TO REMOVE TRESPASSERS FROM HIS PRIVATE BEACH

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone originally wanted to build a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway by his $35 million mansion, according to The Palm Beach Post .

The actor claimed the barrier was an environmental necessity, and "the overall project purpose [was] to exclude boaters" from being near the property.

Stallone later axed his application to build the seaweed barrier during a city council meeting, the outlet reported. Residents and neighbors shared their concerns about the project during the meeting, pointing out potential safety issues.

"If you're out there in the channel... and a big boat comes, you have to get out of the way quickly," a former U.S. Army major general argued to the council and explained how the barrier would create a safety issue.

"A barrier like this would merely trap the trash and push it farther down the line," a lifelong resident echoed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David Geffen

David Geffen found himself in a beach access controversy that lasted over two decades. Before settling, the DreamWorks co-founder fought to keep the public off the beach in front of his Malibu mansion.

Geffen found himself in hot water with the California Coastal Commission after the entertainment mogul built a deck on a public easement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fight over the public beach ended in 2007. At the time, Geffen was allowed to keep a stairway leading to the beach and build a privacy buffer. In return, the billionaire agreed to facilitate public access to Malibu’s Carbon Beach.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand sued a photographer over photos he posted showing her Malibu estate. The photographer took the photos from a helicopter while documenting the California coastline for a website documenting erosion and excessive development, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Streisand sought $10 million in damages, claiming in her lawsuit that the "quality of the photographs [was] staggering." Viewers could see every angle of Streisand's mansion, which was not visible to any passersby from the street.

The lawsuit was later dismissed and the "Funny Girl" star was ordered to pay the photographers legal fees totaling $117,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.