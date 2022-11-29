Expand / Collapse search
Backlash: Will Smith talks Oscars slap, Alyssa Milano's car swap mess

Will Smith is discussing upcoming projects in wake of his Oscars slap while Alyssa Milano is enraging conservatives over a car swap

By Caroline Thayer
‘ABSOLUTELY RESPECT THAT’ - Will Smith 'understands' if people aren't 'ready' to see new film after Oscars slap. Continue reading here…

‘FOUNDED BY NAZIS’ - Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63. Continue reading here…

LOVE LOST AND FOUND - Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops.’ Continue reading here…

‘THERE IS HOPE’ - Johnny Cash’s sister says the ‘Man in Black’ gave 'his heart back' to God before his death. Continue reading here…

‘A BLESSING’ - ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat said he ‘never really aspired to do' TV before hit sitcom. Continue reading here…

CONTROVERSIAL CAMPAIGN - Kim Kardashian was 'shaken' by Balenciaga campaign, 'reevaluating' brand ties post controversial bondage ad. Continue reading here…

PROTECTIVE MODE - Jessie James Decker fires back after being accused of photoshopping abs onto her kids. Continue reading here…

LOCKED UP - China sentences Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for sex crimes. Continue reading here…

‘LIVING IN FEAR’ - 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars Julie and Todd Chrisley open up ahead of sentencing. Continue reading here…

