'Avengers' star Karen Gillan reveals which 'Endgame' scene was improvised

One of the most memorable scenes in "Avengers: Endgame" was improvised, according to star Karen Gillan.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the actress, who plays Nebula in the multi-billion dollar franchise, revealed that the scene in which she plays desktop football with Tony Stark was not in the script.

"Now that you can talk about 'Avengers: Endgame,' who was actually better at flicking paper footballs: you or Robert Downey Jr.," THR asked the actress.

"Well, I think it was me because that scene was improvised," she said. "And I won."

She also dished on playing two versions of the same character, saying it was especially difficult because she was never given a full script.

"The way we differentiated them was by calling them 'good Nebula' and 'bad Nebula.' I had a lot of time travel questions coming from a time travel background," explained the 32-year-old actress. "The directors really kept me on track. So, they were all over that, and I just found out whatever I needed to know for each scene. When I finally watched it, I was like, 'Oh, this makes a lot of sense.'"

Another difficult part of the role? Her facial prosthetics.

"I do think that they have an effect on me," Gillan said of the purple and blue prosthetics she wears in the film. "They really do get me into character. I don’t know if they always did or whether I just started to associate the mask going on and then I’m Nebula. They do sort of make me a bit less excitable, which I am naturally as a person. I can’t really move my face, and I feel a bit restrictive."

Gillan also discussed her upcoming film "Jumanji: The Next Level," which sees her reprise her role as Martha from the film's 2017 predecessor.

"The way I approached this character and where she’s at now is that she kind of got a fresh start," explained the Scottish actress. "She was able to reinvent herself by going to university, but actually, what she ended up doing was trying on a few different personalities and maybe, underneath it all, feeling like a little bit of a fraud. Because she’s like, 'Am I being true to myself?' That’s how I came towards this character this time around, and I think the game knows. It sent her into the same avatar to send her on this journey of rediscovering herself."

"Jumanji," also starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and more, hits theaters on Friday.