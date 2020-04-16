'Avengers' star Chadwick Boseman leaves fans fearing for his health after video reveals dramatic weight loss

Is Chadwick Boseman OK?

That's the question fans are demanding answers to after the 42-year-old actor posted a video to his Instagram where he appears much thinner in the face.

The video was initially posted to his main Instagram feed, where he paid tribute to Jackie Robinson, in honor of the late baseball legend's day of remembrance.

Boseman's purpose of the video was to applaud a partnership between Thomas Tull and FIGS, who have contributed $4.2 million for the purchase of protective medical gear in African-American communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But it ended up being the actor's seemingly dramatic weight loss that captivated his followers' attention as several pleaded to know if he was feeling alright.

"Why are you looking so thin??" one of his followers asked along with a prayer hands emoji.

"You ok chief? You looked rather odd on the other post," another questioned.

Fears only grew for the actor after he deleted the video from his main feed. While it still appears in another section of his Instagram account, fans were demanding answers despite his obvious desire for privacy.

"I guess he got tired of people asking is he sick...He took the video down," one fan commented underneath the new post.

"Wishing you good health, King," said another.

"I really hope you are ok," one person replied.

It’s unclear if Boseman has lost the weight for an upcoming acting role.

The "Black Panther" star has yet to publicly address fans' concerns regarding his health and a rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.