Ashton Kutcher's Debut Brings Big Numbers for 'Two and a Half Men'

The official ratings are out and Ashton Kutcher’s debut on “Two and a Half Men” brought in big numbers for the show.

Kutcher’s debut nearly doubled last year’s premiere numbers, bringing in 27.8 million viewers, according to a report from USA Today.

Earlier this summer, Moonves boasted that he was hearing talk of “huge numbers,” even “AFC championship-type” numbers for the Kutcher-led premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The premiere followed Charlie Sheen’s Sunday televised well-wishes for the cast at the Emmy Awards.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Comedy Series, Sheen said: “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you nothing but the best for this upcoming season. We spent eight wonderful years together and I know you will continue to make great television.”

It was a far cry from Sheen’s earlier characterizations of co-star Jon Cryer, when he labeled him a “turncoat and a troll.”

Comedy Central’s Roast of Sheen also aired Monday night, and the embattled actor toured the talk-show circuit promoting it, stopping by “The Wendy Williams Show” Monday and “The Today Show” last week.

Kutcher's debut was met with mostly positive reviews, but in a FOX411 poll, 39 percent of respondents said they missed Charlie Sheen, while 32 percent who thought Kutcher was a good replacement. Twenty-nine percent said it was too soon to tell.