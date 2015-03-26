Expand / Collapse search
Ashton Kutcher's Debut Brings Big Numbers for 'Two and a Half Men'

By | Fox News
In this May 18, 2011 file publicity image released by CBS, the cast of "Two and a Half Men," from left, Jon Cryer, Ashton Kutcher, and Angus T. Jones are shown during their presentation at CBS' Upfronts (AP)

The official ratings are out and Ashton Kutcher’s debut on “Two and a Half Men” brought in big numbers for the show.

Kutcher’s debut nearly doubled last year’s premiere numbers, bringing in 27.8 million viewers, according to a report from USA Today.

Earlier this summer, Moonves boasted that he was hearing talk of “huge numbers,” even “AFC championship-type” numbers for the Kutcher-led premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The premiere followed Charlie Sheen’s Sunday televised well-wishes for the cast at the Emmy Awards.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Comedy Series, Sheen said: “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you nothing but the best for this upcoming season. We spent eight wonderful years together and I know you will continue to make great television.”

It was a far cry from Sheen’s earlier characterizations of co-star Jon Cryer, when he labeled him a “turncoat and a troll.”

Comedy Central’s Roast of Sheen also aired Monday night, and the embattled actor toured the talk-show circuit promoting it, stopping by “The Wendy Williams Show” Monday  and “The Today Show” last week.

Kutcher's debut was met with mostly positive reviews, but in a FOX411 poll, 39 percent of respondents said they missed Charlie Sheen, while 32 percent who thought Kutcher was a good replacement. Twenty-nine percent said it was too soon to tell.