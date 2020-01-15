Ashley Graham shows off baby bump in nude Instagram pic

Ashley Graham could give birth any day now, but the model is still embracing her baby bump for the world to see.

The nine-month pregnant model took to her Instagram late Tuesday to share a new nude photo of her body taken by her photographer husband, Justin Ervin.

"beside myself with excitement to meet you, lil man," the 32-year-old wrote in the NSFW pic.

In the photo, half of Graham's face and body is covered in shade as she appears to be standing naked in front of a window with sunlight shining through. The post was liked by more than 600,000 people overnight.

Graham has not been shy to show off her incredible body during her pregnancy. In addition to plenty of Instagram snaps showing the soon-to-be mom working out ahead of welcoming her first child, Graham has also become known for leaving little to the imagination.

Ahead of the new year, Graham vowed that she had taken her last photo shoot of 2019. But lucky for her followers, the model is still sharing a ton of photos ahead of her baby's arrival.

Earlier this week, the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host announced she reached 10 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the milestone by writing "10M" on her bump.

"10 MILLION I've had LOTS to celebrate recently and so much of it is thanks to you! As my career has evolved and grown I've always been able to rely on your love and support so here's to 10 MILLION! Can't wait to see where this journey takes us," she wrote.

Graham announced in November she and Ervin are expecting a baby boy. While she has not revealed her exact due date, the brunette beauty revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her bundle of joy is anticipated to arrive "sometime" in January.