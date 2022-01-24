Arnold Schwarzenegger seen after car accident, rides bike in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently spotted out and about, taking a spin on his hefty fat tire bike in the City of Angels.

The "Terminator" star wore a blue t-shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes, a dark brown leather jacket and black aviators.

The outing on Monday comes three days after the 74-year-old actor was involved in a four-car accident in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 21, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison confirmed to Fox News Digital that "there was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m."

"One vehicle on top of another," the officer said, adding that "one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion."

At the time, the star was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius, according to TMZ .

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger was okay, but the driver of the Prius sustained injuries during the crash. The actor's "only concern" is the injured woman, a representative for Schwarzenegger told Fox News Digital.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the collision was so crazy that it looked like it was a stunt made for a movie.

Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was reportedly also in the car at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

