Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday.

The 74-year-old actor was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius, according to TMZ.

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly okay, but the driver of the Prius reportedly sustained injuries.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the collision was so crazy it looked like it was a stunt made for a movie.

Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was reportedly also in the car at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

Representatives for Schwarzenegger, Steinfeld or the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Steinfeld has been a longtime friend of Schwarzenegger. He served as the Chairman of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness while the actor was Governor of California.