Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Schwarzenegger's SUV rolled on top of a Prius during the crash

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday. 

The 74-year-old actor was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius, according to TMZ

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday in California, according to a report.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly okay, but the driver of the Prius reportedly sustained injuries. 

An eyewitness told the outlet that the collision was so crazy it looked like it was a stunt made for a movie.

The collision caused his Yukon SUV to roll over on top of a Prius.

Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was reportedly also in the car at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

Representatives for Schwarzenegger, Steinfeld or the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was also reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Steinfeld has been a longtime friend of Schwarzenegger. He served as the Chairman of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness while the actor was Governor of California.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

