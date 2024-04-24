Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Sylvester Stallone's unique fashion choice: 'It's like diapers'

Schwarzenegger and Stallone have become good friends despite their palpable rivalry last century

By Caroline Thayer
Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls friend Jamie Lee Curtis an inspiration Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls friend Jamie Lee Curtis an inspiration

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke at the ceremony honoring Jamie Lee Curtis and celebrating her getting her hand and footprints cemented in Hollywood and called her an inspiration.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is exposing rival-turned-pal Sylvester Stallone' style choice.

In "TMZ Presents Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons," the show highlights how the former foes are fundamentally similar but also glaringly different. 

Schwarzenegger joked that one obvious difference between the two was how they dressed.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TRICKED SYLVESTER STALLONE INTO DOING FLOP MOVIE DURING PEAK RIVALRY

Arnold Schwarzenegger in a brown jacket and green shirt gets out a car split Arnold Schwarzenegger in a black shirt and plaid jacket walks on the street

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, highlighted that he and Sylvester Stallone dress very differently. (Getty Images)

"This jacket I guarantee you costs $10,000, from [designer] David August or something," Schwarzenegger said, marveling at Stallone's sharp blue blazer in contrast to his old leather jacket. Stallone is known for his curated suits

Schwarzengger also noted that while Stallone was wearing alligator loafers, he was donning his "old cowboy boots."

Sylvester Stallone in a fitted jacket on the carpet in a black shirt looks dapper

Sylvester Stallone donning one of his luxurious suits. (Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, the fashion conversation did not end there. After the interview portion concluded, Schwarzenegger and Stallone met up with their respective teams outside the studio, and the former Governor of California noticed Stallone's wife, Jennifer, holding alternative jackets for her husband.

"Let me see if it's David August," Schwarzenegger said, much to his delight.

"He's breaking my balls," Stallone said to everyone before addressing Schwarzenegger, "because you feel like dressing like the lowly one."

Jennifer Flavin in a brown dress stands next to daughter Sistine Stallone in a gold dress and brown leather jacket next to Sylvester Stallone in a white pants and brown jacket next to daughter Sophia in a white dress and metallic jacket

Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer, left, and daughters Sophia, right, and Sistine attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Schwarzenegger was right about the designer, which generated a lot of laughter.

"Sly has nicer clothes than me," Jennifer noted.

"Nicer clothes than all of us," Schwarzenegger said before launching into a story about how Stallone wears his shirts. 

Jennifer Flavin in a black dress with a slit down the middle poses with husband Sylvester Stallone in a bright royal blue jacket

Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone looked sharp at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala in March 2024. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

He recounted a visit to Stallone on set, where the "Rocky" actor voiced his disdain for Schwarzenegger's loose-fitting clothing. "He says, 'Arnold, I don't like when your shirts are baggy.'"

Schwarzenegger, curious to learn how he could correct his fashion faux pas, asked Stallone what to do. "He goes in his dressing room in his trailer and he pulls down his pants," Schwarzenegger remembered.

Sylvester Stallone gives a thumbs up as he poses with Sylvester Stallone in sunglasses

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, says he learned about Sylvester Stallone's unique fashion choice while visiting him on set. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"His shirt has something that goes underneath his crotch out [the back] to keep the shirt pulled down. Who thinks about this?" he exclaimed. "It's like diapers!"

Stallone was a good sport about everything, laughing along as Schwarzenegger hung him out to dry. 

"So the shirt sticks down. Because God forbid you're doing a movie and there's a wrinkle in the shirt, Schwarzenegger continued. "As if that is not natural."

Sylvester Stallone in England poses for a photo in a white shirt and grey suit

Sylvester Stallone was a good sport, laughing along with Arnold Schwarzenegger who shared his style secret with the production team. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Stallone had the last laugh, telling his former adversary, "Magic's in the details, pal."

