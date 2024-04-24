Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Sylvester Stallone's unique fashion choice: 'It's like diapers'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is exposing rival-turned-pal Sylvester Stallone' style choice.

In "TMZ Presents Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons," the show highlights how the former foes are fundamentally similar but also glaringly different.

Schwarzenegger joked that one obvious difference between the two was how they dressed.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TRICKED SYLVESTER STALLONE INTO DOING FLOP MOVIE DURING PEAK RIVALRY

"This jacket I guarantee you costs $10,000, from [designer] David August or something," Schwarzenegger said, marveling at Stallone's sharp blue blazer in contrast to his old leather jacket. Stallone is known for his curated suits.

Schwarzengger also noted that while Stallone was wearing alligator loafers, he was donning his "old cowboy boots."

However, the fashion conversation did not end there. After the interview portion concluded, Schwarzenegger and Stallone met up with their respective teams outside the studio, and the former Governor of California noticed Stallone's wife, Jennifer, holding alternative jackets for her husband.

"Let me see if it's David August," Schwarzenegger said, much to his delight.

"He's breaking my balls," Stallone said to everyone before addressing Schwarzenegger, "because you feel like dressing like the lowly one."

As it turns out, Schwarzenegger was right about the designer, which generated a lot of laughter.

"Sly has nicer clothes than me," Jennifer noted.

"Nicer clothes than all of us," Schwarzenegger said before launching into a story about how Stallone wears his shirts.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He recounted a visit to Stallone on set, where the "Rocky" actor voiced his disdain for Schwarzenegger's loose-fitting clothing. "He says, 'Arnold, I don't like when your shirts are baggy.'"

Schwarzenegger, curious to learn how he could correct his fashion faux pas, asked Stallone what to do. "He goes in his dressing room in his trailer and he pulls down his pants," Schwarzenegger remembered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"His shirt has something that goes underneath his crotch out [the back] to keep the shirt pulled down. Who thinks about this?" he exclaimed. "It's like diapers!"

Stallone was a good sport about everything, laughing along as Schwarzenegger hung him out to dry.

"So the shirt sticks down. Because God forbid you're doing a movie and there's a wrinkle in the shirt, Schwarzenegger continued. "As if that is not natural."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stallone had the last laugh, telling his former adversary, "Magic's in the details, pal."