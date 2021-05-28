Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.

The pair performed the remixed version of "Save Your Tears" — which features Grande’s vocals — off The Weeknd’s 2020 album "After Hours" to open the show. The singer’s sky-high "whistle register" notes during the performance quickly had Twitter buzzing following the song.

Eagle-eyed viewers, however, could catch glimpses of Grande’s wedding band from Gomez, which was making its public debut Thursday as well.

IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS SEES THE WEEKND WIN TOP ACCOLADE, ARIANA GRANDE MAKE FIRST APPEARANCE AS A NEWLYWED

According to E! News, Gomez tapped Solow & Co jewelers for a "beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé band" for Grande. The company was also behind the 5- or 6-carat engagement ring he used to propose in December, which features an oval-cut diamond set diagonally next to a pearl.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pearl, an unusual choice for an engagement ring, is believed to be a sentimental choice for Grande: It’s not only her birthstone, but also may be a gift from her grandmother, who reportedly had it fashioned from a tie pin belonging to her husband.

"She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me <3," Grande told fans in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grande — along with Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift — is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the show.

