Ariana Grande sued over 'God Is a Woman' video

Ariana Grande was slapped with a lawsuit over her music video for "God Is a Woman."

TWO MORE RAPPERS ACCUSE ARIANA GRANDE OF STEALING THEIR SONGS FOR '7 RINGS'

A Las Vegas artist accused Grande, 25, of copying an image of a woman's silhouette in front of a candle for the steamy clip.

Vladimir Kush and his company Kush Fine Arts Las Vegas alleged that the image in Grande's music video was "nearly identical" to Kush's paintings that he copyrighted in 1999 and 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "God Is a Woman" music video has racked up nearly 200 million views since its debut in July 2018.

Kush is seeking unspecified damages from Grande and requested the music video be removed from the Internet.

The lawsuit lists Grande under her legal name, Ariana Grande-Butera, along with defendants Universal Music Group and the video director, producer and production company.

RAPPER PRINCESS NOKIA ACCUSES ARIANA GRANDE OF STEALING HER SONG 'MINE' FOR '7 RINGS'

Susan Gutierrez, an attorney who represented Grande in a 2016 copyright infringement lawsuit, declined to comment to the Associated Press about the Las Vegas case.

The 2016 case, filed in Los Angeles, involved a songwriter's claim that Grande's song "One Last Time" was similar to his work of two years earlier. It was settled in August 2017.

Kush's attorney, Mark Tratos, also declined comment to AP about the current suit.

PETE DAVIDSON CALLS ARIANA GRANDE A 'DIABOLICAL GENIUS' FOR USING EXES' NAMES IN 'THANK U, NEXT'

It's the latest accusation Grande faces of allegedly copying others' work.

Last month, rapper Princess Nokia accused Grande of stealing lyrics from her song "Mine" for Grande's smash "7 Rings."

Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz later accused Grande of biting their work for the song as well, though 2 Chainz would later join forces with the singer for a "7 Rings" remix.

ARIANA GRANDE FIXES MISSPELLED JAPANESE TATTOO

Grande has not yet publicly commented on the allegations of stealing others' work.

A rep for Grande did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.