Ariana Grande is reportedly casually dating 'SNL' star Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and “SNL” star Pete Davidson are reportedly dating.

The relationship between the unlikely pair is new and “casual,” according to People.

Grande — who hosted “SNL” in 2016 — broke up with rapper Mac Miller this month, though a source told Page Six: “Ariana and Mac officially broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately the relationship had been over long before . . . it wasn’t a good relationship for her. She is in a very good place and very happy now.”

Davidson recently split with longterm girlfriend, Cazzie David, the daughter of Larry David.

He said last week, “We’re not together anymore. Very talented girl, she’ll be great, and she’ll be fine.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.