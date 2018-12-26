Ariana Grande Facetimes with estranged father on Christmas

Ariana Grande has seemingly set aside her issues with her father, Edward Butera, for a friendly chat.

The pop star, 25, shared a quick snap of their FaceTime conversation in an Instagram story on Christmas Day.

Grande, who’s had a rough year, didn’t elaborate on the type of conversation she and her father shared. However, judging from Butera’s smile it was a positive moment.

The singer’s had a rocky relationship with her father the last few years. She mentioned the drama he may have caused in her new song, “Thank U, Next.”

In a 2014 Seventeen Magazine interview, Grande revealed she distanced herself from her father the year before.

“Falling out of touch with my dad,” she said was one of the toughest things she ever had to deal with. “It’s private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Grande and Butera have remained in touch over the years.

They even reunited in December 2016, according to a selfie Butera posted. Grande also shared an old picture of her father and her as a baby for Father’s Day 2017.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.