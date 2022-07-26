‘Ant-Man’ star Paul Rudd still talks to seventh-grade boy whose classmates wouldn’t sign yearbook: 'Sweet kid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Paul Rudd continues to be a real-life hero for a 12-year-old boy after his classmates wouldn’t sign his yearbook.

"He’s a really cool kid. I still talk to him," Rudd, 53, told "Extra" in an interview at Comic-Con 2022 after discussing the movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

The "Ant-Man" star first chatted with the seventh-grade student Brody Ridder of Westminster, Colorado, after his mother, Cassandra, shared the news in a Facebook post in May.



Cassandra said her son, Brody, came home from school upset because his classmates didn’t sign his yearbook.

PAUL RUDD SENDS A LETTER TO SEVENTH-GRADE BOY WHOSE CLASSMATES DIDN’T SIGN HIS YEARBOOK: 'THINGS GET BETTER'

"My poor son. Doesn't seem like it's getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it," she shared online, adding a picture of her son's yearbook pages.

After Rudd heard Brody's story, he decided to send him a letter and a signed "Ant-Man" helmet — which his mother shared images of on Facebook.

During the "Extra" interview, Rudd discussed his friendly encounter with Brody and called him a "sweet kid."

"My sister told me this story and I said, ‘Is there a way to get in touch with the family?’" Rudd asked.

The Marvel actor noted that it was "months before that story came out. All of a sudden people started calling and emailing" him.

Rudd expressed to the outlet that he still keeps in contact with the seventh-grade boy.

Cassandra shared the duo’s exchange via Facebook in June.

In the social media post, Brody sent Rudd a message that said, "Your my favorite superhero," and the actor responded, "You're mine."

Since then, Brody’s story has gone viral online and grabbed the attention of high school students to the Broadway cast of "Dear Evan Hansen."

Older students from Westminster, Colorado, pledged to fill his yearbook autograph pages with signatures and invited Brody to New York City to see a show.