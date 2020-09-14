Angelina Jolie gives generous donation to boys’ lemonade stand raising money for Yemen

Angelina Jolie made an “extremely generous” donation to two 6-year-old boys who set up a lemonade stand fundraiser for Yemen amid its humanitarian crisis.

Although Jolie, 45, never visited Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq’s stand in London, England, she still showed her support.

The children posted a signed note on Instagram showing what they received from the “Maleficient” star.

"Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel, Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen," she wrote. "I'm sorry I'm not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I'd still like to make a donation to your stand."

The two boys also posted a video thanking Jolie for the donation and offering a cup of lemonade to her the next time she’s in London.

The actress plans to visit Ayaan and Mikaeel on her next trip, a source told People.

“9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid [sic] boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card!” the two children wrote in a post on Instagram. “We are blown away!! One of the biggest stars in the world 🌍”

The 6-year-old boys didn’t know who Jolie was when they got the donation.

"When our dads were telling us about her, they said she was really pretty, really good actress, really nice person, and then we knew who she was," Ayaan told NBC.

His mother Adeela said, “This is beyond our wildest dreams."

Ayaan’s father Shakil added, “To get the recognition of somebody who genuinely cares, that really meant a lot to us.”

The actress was appointed as a U.N. Special Envoy in 2012 and is actively involved in a variety of humanitarian relief projects.

Jolie has also visited several refugee camps in the past to raise awareness and bring attention to those neglected communities.

“The humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains the worst in the world. Nearly four years of conflict and severe economic decline are driving the country to the brink of famine and exacerbating needs in all sectors,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs states.