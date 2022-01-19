Angelina Jolie was an 'awesome' stepmom, Billy Bob Thornton's son says

Angelina Jolie has a fan in her former stepson.

The 46-year-old actress was married to Billy Bob Thornton, father of "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" star Harry James Thornton, from 2000-2003, making her stepmother to his three children at the time.

Harry, now 27, recently spoke with E! News for its "Daily Pop" podcast, and opened up about his years as the "Eternals" star's stepson, calling her "awesome."

"She was so cool," he gushed. "She was so fun and, yeah, she was one of the best stepmoms I've had."

Harry's father has been married a total of six times. Before Jolie, Billy Bob was married to Melissa Lee Gatlin (1978-1980), Toni Lawrence (1986-1999), Cynda Williams (1990-1992) and Pietra Dawn Cherniak (1993-19970).

After Jolie came Thornton's current wife, Connie Angland, whom he married in 2014.

"If anyone found out, that was the first thing they'd say," Harry continued, referencing Jolie and Billy Bob's relationship receiving boatloads of media attention.

He added: "And everyone has the same line they always say ... it got annoying over time."

Even though Harry James and Jolie haven't been family for nearly two decades, they still maintain a friendly relationship.

"To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that," the reality star recently told "Entertainment Tonight." "I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk."

He recalled camping with the actress on the weekends.

"She took us camping every week and she rented, like, a RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip," Harry said. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun."