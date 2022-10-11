A look at Angela Lansbury’s famous roles: From 'Murder, She Wrote' and beyond

Angela Lansbury was a talented singer and actress whose roles spanned throughout Broadway, television and film. She captivated audiences no matter what the project was — and is considered a legend in her field.

She had over 110 acting credits throughout her seven decades in the industry, according to IMDb, but that number only increases when her roles on the stage are factored in.

Her work was not only recognized by fans, but also her Hollywood peers with "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander writing on Twitter, "The great Angela Lansbury - one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I've ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always."

Here is a look back at some of her contributions to the world of entertainment.

'Murder, She Wrote'

Angela Lansbury starred in the CBS mystery series "Murder, She Wrote" for 12 seasons from 1984-1996, during which she achieved worldwide fame. She played the show’s lead, Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer and amateur detective.

As an amateur detective, the character often found herself in the middle of several murder investigations in her fictional town in Maine, and throughout the rest of the United States. The show also starred Tom Bosley, William Windom and Ron Masak.

Throughout the 12-year run of the series, Lansbury was nominated for 10 Golden Globes and 12 Emmy Awards, winning four Golden Globes. These nominations earned her the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series and the most Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

'Beauty and the Beast'

In 1991, Lansbury starred in the Disney classic, "Beauty and the Beast" as Mrs. Potts, the former castle cook who turned into a teapot after the curse was placed on the castle. The film was a huge success, grossing $331 million at the box office worldwide.

The films had a huge impact on the film industry and left a lasting legacy after being nominated for six Academy Awards, three of them being in the best original song category. The songs, "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and "Beauty and the Beast" were nominated in that category, the last song, sung by Lansbury in the film, won the award.

"Beauty and the Beast" was the first animated film to be nominated for best picture, the first musical to be nominated for best picture in 12 years and is tied with "WALL-E" for the animated movie with the most nominations.

'Nanny McPhee'

In 2005, Lansbury took another swing at children’s movies by starring alongside Colin Firth and Emma Thompson in "Nanny McPhee." The movie was about a widow with seven unruly children who have chased away every nanny the father hires to look after them.

Lansbury played Great-Aunt Lady Adelaide Stitch, the aunt of the husband’s late wife, who disapproves of the way the children behave and threatens to take one to live with her if things don’t change.

The movie began filming in 2003, shortly after Lansbury’s husband died. She told Studio 10 at the time that Thompson really helped her get through filming, saying she "absolutely appealed to [my] sense of ridiculous."

"Nanny McPhee" premiered at number 2 in the box office with an opening weekend total of $14,503,650.

'Gaslight'

In 1942, Lansbury signed with MGM and starred in her first feature film, "Gaslight." The story follows a woman named Paula and her husband as he slowly starts to manipulate her into thinking she is losing her mind in order to distract her from his criminal activities.

Lansbury played the part of Nancy, the family's young maid who Paula is certain hates her, and who the husband uses to further convince Paula she is going insane. Despite it being her first film, Lansbury's performance was so captivating, she was nominated for her first Academy Award for best supporting actress.

The movie was an instant box office success, earning $2,263,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In 2019, the film was nominated for preservation in the United States National Film Registry due to being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

'The Manchurian Candidate'

Lansbury’s is well known for her role in "The Manchurian Candidate," a psychological thriller that centers around two American soldiers captured during the Korean War and brainwashed by the Chinese government.

Lansbury plays one of the soldier’s mother, Communist agent Eleanor Iselin, who acts as his handler in America and helps to facilitate the assassinations carried out by her son, in order to enhance her husband’s political career.

For her role in the film, Lansbury was nominated for an Academy Award in the best supporting actress category, her third nomination in that category with her first being for "Gaslight" in 1944 and her second for "The Picture of Dorian Gray" in 1945.

While the movie was a hit among critics, it didn’t do well at the box office, being pulled from theaters not long after its release.

'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

Lansbury’s second role in a feature film came in 1945 with "The Portrait of Dorian Gray." In the film, Dorian (Hurd Hatfield) wishes to remain looking young forever while a portrait of him grows old instead of him. When this wish comes true, he breaks up with his fiancée, played by Lansbury, and commits himself to a life of sin.

When Lansbury’s character dies, Dorian realizes how his actions have affected those around him and looks for a way to reverse the curse put on him and make things right.

Lansbury's work in the movie landed her second out of three Academy Award nominations in the best supporting actress category. She never won, losing the award to Anne Revere that year, for her work in the film "National Velvet."

'Mame'

Lansbury originated the role of Mame Dennis in the original Broadway production of "Mame" in 1966 and played the part in New York for two years before joining traveling productions of the show in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The production as a whole received six Tony Award nominations, with Lansbury taking home the award for best leading actress in a musical. This marked Lansbury’s first out of five total Tony Award wins.

Her performance in "Mame" made Lansbury a superstar, with more opportunities to be on television following her win, and more opportunities to engage with charities.

In regard to her success, Lansbury said "everyone loves you, everyone loves the success, and enjoys it as much as you do. And it lasts as long as you are on that stage and as long as you keep coming out of that stage door."

'Dear World'

Lansbury followed up her Tony Award win with a second Tony Award win in the musical "Dear World" in 1969.

She played Countess Aurelia, a Parisian woman who teams up with two other women to take down the businessmen who are planning on drilling for oil in their Parisian town. The purpose of the play was to show the importance of love and poetry over greed and materialism.

Despite her Tony win, the play was not very successful, with Lansbury even calling the experience "pretty depressing," and ended its run after only 132 performances.

'Gypsy'

In May 1973, Lansbury began performing in "Gypsy" on the West End in London. After her first performance, she was awarded a standing ovation and received very positive reviews.

The show’s run in London ended in 1974, and after touring throughout the United States, they began performing it on Broadway until January 1975.

Her performance in the show earned Lansbury her third Tony Award.

'Sweeney Todd'

In 1979, Lansbury began her stint as Nellie Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd," originating the role on Broadway. She was reportedly overjoyed to be working with Sondheim, saying she finds his lyrics to be filled with "extraordinary wit and intelligence."

She played the role for 14 months, and while the show itself received mixed reviews, it landed Lansbury her fourth Tony Award win. She later returned to the role for a tour throughout six cities in the United States.

Aside from getting Lansbury her fourth Tony, it was also nominated for best musical, best book of a musical and best original score. The musical has been revived twice and has since been adapted into a movie, directed by Tim Burton, with Helena Bohnam Carter playing the role of Nellie Lovett.