Amy Schumer reveals Lyme disease diagnosis: 'I have maybe had it for years'

Amy Schumer revealed she's been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The comedian, 39, updated fans about her health with a post on social media.

"Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline," she wrote on Tuesday. "I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it?"

"I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2," Schumer added. "I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

Lyme disease is "caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks," according to the CDC.

Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and sometimes a characteristic "bull's-eye" skin rash.

Other celebs, such as Bella Hadid, have previously admitted to battling the disease.

The model has said her symptoms include difficulty breathing, headaches, changes in body temp, nausea, disordered eating, insomnia, joint pain, brain fog, weight gain or loss, light and sound sensitivity, and more.

"Every day I feel at least 10 of these attributes without fail ... since I was probably 14, but more aggressively when I turned 18," Hadid revealed.

The model referred to Lyme as “the invisible disease,” presumably because it’s not visually apparent when someone experiences those symptoms.

Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, and her mother, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Yolanda, also suffer from the disease.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.