Amy Grant still has trouble remembering her own song lyrics following head injury from bike accident

Amy Grant is still struggling with memory loss six months after the musician was injured in a bike accident.

Grant, 62, revealed that she uses a teleprompter to remember the lyrics to her own songs during performances in a recent interview.

"My memory is still coming back, and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that," Grant told E! News before a performance on Jan. 14. "Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better."

"So far, right now, I use a teleprompter," she added. "There's one tonight. I'm so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour."

AMY GRANT TALKS ‘HEALING JOURNEY' AFTER HEAD INJURY FROM BIKE ACCIDENT AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Grant went on to give an example of something she hasn't been able to remember.

"Honestly, I can't remember what I don't remember," Grant added. "So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other's houses. I said, 'I'm embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?' She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!"

Grant was injured during a bike accident in July 2022. The "Baby, Baby" singer fell off her bike and was knocked unconscious for 15 minutes after she ran into a pothole. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she received medical care at the time.

A representative for Grant told Fox News Digital that the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This isn't the first time Grant has spoken out about her memory loss since the accident. She opened up about her healing journey and performing during her Christmas tour in a previous interview with Fox News Digital.

"Last week was my first time back on stage, and I can't think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith," Grant said while attending the 45th Kennedy Center Honors.

"I was nervous that first day. I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I'm just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I'm not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe."

Grant acknowledged that her husband has given her a "grounding" place to heal.

"He has just been so patient," Grant said. "Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we're in even without saying a word."

"I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I'm not the same?' and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.'"

She added, "I feel like my old rascally self."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP