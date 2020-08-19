'American Idol' returning for new season with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest

"American Idol" will keep all its familiar faces for the singing competition's upcoming fourth season.

The rebooted ABC show announced on Wednesday that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie are returning as judges in addition to longtime host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest.

“’American Idol’ has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a press release obtained by Fox News. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

As the TV landscape changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, "Idol" isn't slowing down and will hold auditions virtually from every state across the country.

During the “Idol Across America” tour, Hollywood hopefuls will have the opportunity to belt their best renditions on any of the available official audition dates.

The notice relays that contestants will still get their face-to-face interactions with “Idol” producers, albeit in a digital form.

“Katy, Lionel, and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take ‘American Idol’ to new heights next season.

It's unclear at the moment if mentor Bobby Bones will be returning and a source told Variety that he's currently still in negotiations.

“We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol,” said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment’s parent company Industrial Media. “At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what ‘American Idol’ is all about.”

The program was forced to pivot during its third season during the live shows when the pandemic hit and they did so rather seamlessly, given the circumstances, finishing the season in a virtual manner with Just Sam taking home the crown.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.