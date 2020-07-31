‘American Idol’ to hold virtual auditions during coronavirus pandemic

“American Idol” is going virtual.

The reality singing competition is pressing on with auditions in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ABC announced on Friday.

During the “Idol Across America” tour slated to begin on Aug. 10, Hollywood hopefuls will have the opportunity to belt their best renditions on any of the available official audition dates.

The notice relays that contestants will still get their face-to-face interactions with “Idol” producers, albeit in a digital form.

The network said the new format will stay “true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next ‘American Idol.’”

The program was forced to pivot last season during the live shows when the pandemic hit and they did so rather seamlessly, given the circumstances, finishing the season in a virtual manner with Just Sam taking home the crown.

The at-home finale helped ABC rank as the No. 1 network of that Sunday night in May, winning the coveted 18-49 demo and drawing almost 7.3 million total viewers tuning in live, according to Variety.

A full list of official audition dates (subject to change) are as follows:

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug. 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug. 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug. 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug. 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sept. 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sept. 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sept. 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sept. 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sept. 9)