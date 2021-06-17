Amanda Kloots honors late husband Nick Cordero in new memoir, says he ‘truly just loved life’

Amanda Kloots honors her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in her new memoir, "Live Your Life."

In April 2020, Cordero was one of the first high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19 and battled the infectious disease for three months. The Broadway star suffered from mini-strokes, the amputation of one of his legs, lung infections, and more. Cordero died last July at the age of 41.

"Nick was just the man that everybody loved. Six foot five, dark hair, dark eyes, a smile that just warmed your heart. He could do anything…incredible actor and amazing musician," Kloots told "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "He truly just loved life. He always said to me, ‘I live such a blessed life’ and I will never forget those words."

Kloots and Cordero met while sharing the stage in the Broadway show "Bullets over Broadway." The two wed and had a baby boy named, Elvis. The single mother opened up on her spiritual journey through grief in her brand new book "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero."

Kloots included in her memoir a special experience with her son.

"Nick, if you're here with us, have Elvis, your little son, give me a kiss. And just as I finish this thought, Elvis turned his tiny body toward me, grabbed my face, and pulled me into a long kiss. Chills came over my body and tears stream down my face as his little lips touched mine, Elvis kept kissing me over and over again. Despite my not saying a word, I lay there sobbing and smiling."

The "Live Your Life" author expressed she was inspired to write the book because she wanted her late husband to have "closure for his story" and to share the memories with her son.

"I want everybody to read this book so that they know the full true story. There's so much in this book that I didn't share at the time that I'm able to share now," Kloots told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "You'll read all about us and all about the journey we went through…how faith and the support of everyone that followed us got us through."

