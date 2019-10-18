Amanda Holden suffers major wardrobe malfunction

Amanda Holden’s wardrobe malfunction caught the eye of many at the Global Gift Gala on Thursday night.

Photographers got a little more than they could handle when the 48-year-old TV personality’s dress revealed too much at the London event.

While the plunging neckline was certainly a very risky move on the actress’ part, Holden did not let the mishap stop her from rocking the red carpet. Instead, the “Britain’s Got Talent” judge worked many different angles for onlooking photographers and served up one of the most provocative looks of the night.

The pink dress, which also contained a slit around Holden’s upper thigh area, owned up to the TV host’s penchant for controversy when it comes to fashion.

In fact, this is not the first time Holden has caused controversy with her attire.

In 2017, Holden received 683 formal complaints for donning a Julien McDonald dress which featured a dangerously plunging neckline. Viewers then took their complaints to Ofcom, the UK equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission, to voice their concerns.

Ofcom said in a statement to the BBC that it recognized the dress "had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show" but the dress "would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations." As a result, Ofcom ruled they would not investigate the complaints.