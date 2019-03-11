Alyssa Milano slammed for calling herself trans, immigrant, person of color, disabled, lesbian, gay man

Alyssa Milano ruffled feathers on both sides of the aisle with an ill-thought-out tweet on International Women's Day.

The actress' missive began well enough when she wrote, "My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay!"

She then replied to a troll who asked if she was transgender, and that's where it got muddled.

“I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk,” she wrote, adding, “Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

Because Milano, 46, is a well-to-do white woman, this angered many.

"No. You are an advocate. Be ok with that. This isn’t the way to say you are with us. You can’t just fake an experience you don’t have. You don’t navigate any space like these groups. This is the 'I don’t see color' approach which is oppression and erasure," one follower replied.

Another wrote, "How about stop focusing on identity politics and simply recognize each person's individual dignity void of these 'progressive'markers of victimhood? Stop adhering to the 'I'm a victim therefore I am' ethos."

"Had no idea you were a transgender. And you have the narcissism to think you can relate to everyone’s life. No you’re a white woman who feels that she needs to be ashamed so she takes on the role of hating herself to make sure no one hates her. Facts," another tweeted.

Yet another replied, "Supporting trans people, people of color, immigrants, lesbians, gay men, and disabled people is all well and good. Claiming to BE them just because you 'love' them is just sort of asinine and perverts the idea of being an ally. I support disabled people. Doesn’t mean I’m disabled ... And to say that I am disabled in ANY way is a lie and entirely unhelpful to the people you claim to support. This isn’t St. Paddy’s day where 'everyone’s Irish for a day!' This is real world s—t. So perhaps you should choose a more tactful way to be supportive. This is repugnant."

The erstwhile "Charmed" star offered a mea culpa after the gaffe.

"I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some," she wrote. "I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful."