Alfonso Ribeiro sues Epic Games' 'Fortnite' over alleged use of Carlton Dance

Alfonso Ribeiro from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is suing two gaming companies for allegedly using his famous Carlton Dance, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and NBA 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his well-known dance without permission or credit.

“Epic has unfairly profited from exploiting Ribeiro’s protected creative expression and likeness and celebrity without his consent or authorization,” the lawsuit alleged, according to Deadline.

Ribeiro’s dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

The North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 “Fresh Prince” episode, Ribeiro said.

He’s asking for a judge’s order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro said he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.