Alec Baldwin tweets 'beating Trump would be so easy' if he ran for president

Alec Baldwin for president?

The hotheaded thespian suggested he is interested in running for president against Donald Trump in 2020.

"If I ran for President, would you vote for me?" Baldwin began his tweet on Monday. "I won’t ask you for any $."

He then said, "And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy."

ALEC BALDWIN PRANKED WITH ‘RESERVED’ SPOT 5 MONTHS AFTER PARKING DISPUTE

The actor followed up with a second tweet, writing: "These tweets save me millions in polling."

Baldwin and Trump have long butted heads over everything from politics to the actor's impression of the president on "Saturday Night Live."

The two publicly spat in February when Trump sent a tweet criticizing Baldwin's impersonation of him on "SNL" and the actor has responded by questioning if the president was directly threatening his personal safety.

ALEC BALDWIN SAYS ANGER MANAGEMENT MADE HIM REALIZE HE'S 'NOT THAT ANGRY'

Trump sent a tweet directly calling out “SNL” for being biased against his administration and Republicans in general.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!” he tweeted back in February.

Baldwin then responded to Trump's tweet and asked whether or not the president's comments counted as a threat against him and his family.

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' POKES FUN AT DAVID PECKER, JEFF BEZOS SCANDAL

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.