Alec Baldwin's lawyer says parking spot foe suing for slander is looking for 'lottery ticket'

The New York man who claimed actor Alec Baldwin punched him during a parking-spot squabble was looking for a “multi-million dollar lottery ticket” when he sued the actor, Baldwin’s lawyer charges in court papers filed Tuesday.

The “SNL” star’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, made the accusation in a memorandum to dismiss the slander allegation against Baldwin by Wojciech Cieszkowski.

Cieszkowski sued Baldwin last month, claiming he punched him outside his East 10th street apartment in a fight over a parking spot on Nov. 2, 2018.

In the suit, Cieszkowski claimed Baldwin then slandered him when he appeared on “The Ellen Show” and said he thought Cieszkowski was going to run over his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

“Cieszkowski is trying to turn a minor altercation over a parking spot into a multi-million dollar lottery ticket,” Baldwin’s lawyers charge in the memorandum filed Tuesday night in Manhattan Supreme Court.

They add that the argument between Cieszkowski and Baldwin was caught on video, which contradicts Cieszkowski’s claim that Baldwin “lorded over him” while he cowered in front of a parking meter.

Baldwin’s lawyers further allege that when he appeared on “Ellen” he was simply stating his opinion and he didn’t accuse the man of a serious crime, which is not slander.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment for the incident and was sentenced to take an anger management class and pay a $120 fine.

Lawyers for Cieszkowski did not immediately return a request for comment.

