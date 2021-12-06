Alec Baldwin's first public appearance since 'Rust' shooting to be human rights event

Alec Baldwin is preparing for his first public appearance since the shooting on the set of his movie "Rust."

The actor has been spotted out-and-about on a number of occasions since the fatal shooting, and he even did a tell-all interview with George Stephanopoulos, but he has not yet been seen at any public events or red carpets.

That will change on Thursday, Dec. 9, as Baldwin will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 2021 Ripple of Hope Award event, put together by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in New York.

Per the event's website, the award has historically honored "exemplary leaders across the international business, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice, basic human rights, and his belief that each of us can make a difference."

This year's event will honor laureates Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, José E. Feliciano, Amanda Gorman, Deven Parekh and Hans Vestberg. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the evening's keynote speaker.

Additionally, a number of celebrities will be hosted as special guests at the event, including Dan Aykroyd, Jane Alexander, Peter Frampton, Marcia Gay Harden, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Mandy Patinkin, Martin Sheen, Alfre Woodard and more.

Per the website, the event will be a "hybrid" model, featuring both in-person and virtual experiences.

The in-person portion of the event will include a red carpet and a cocktail reception before dinner and the award program, which will be followed by dessert and more drinks, all at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.

The virtual experience will allow attendees to access the award program, as well as a 30-minute conversation with a special guest for each table.

2020's laureates included Dr. Anthony Fauci and Colin Kaepernick.

In his interview last week, the actor described the moment the gun was discharged. "I let go of the hammer of the gun," Baldwin said. "And the gun goes off."

Baldwin and Hutchins had been setting up for a shot where the actor was supposed to draw the gun and point it at the camera. While standing next to the camera, the cinematographer was "guiding" Baldwin on where to point the gun, he said. "The gun wasn't meant to be fired in that angle," he confirmed.

"I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin reiterated. "The gun was supposed to be empty," he said.

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon. Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

