Alec Baldwin lashes out at reporter when questioned on street about fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin charged at a New York Post reporter while holding an umbrella on Monday night when faced with questions about the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust."

Post reporter Jon Levine shared video of the confrontation captioned simply, "I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side," that began as he asked, "Mr. Baldwin, I have to ask you, what brings you to New York City?"

Levine came across the Baldwins as they were entering a home. It’s unclear what occurred before Levine’s video began, but his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, appeared to be recording the encounter herself as she told the reporter, "I asked you to leave."

ALEC BALDWIN’S ‘MISGUIDED’ INTERVIEW SLAMMED BY 'RUST' GAFFER'S ATTORNEY: 'AN ATTEMPT TO SWAY PUBLIC OPINION'

"Mr. Baldwin, who is here?" Levine asked as Hilaria Baldwin repeated, "I asked you to go away. Please go away."

Alec Baldwin, who has been under the spotlight after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of his movie on Oct. 21, appeared to lose his temper and charged at Levine while holding an umbrella.

Baldwin repeatedly said it was someone’s "private home" but Levine insisted it was public property and asked about the shooting.

"Did you really not pull the trigger? Do you believe it went off without you pulling the trigger? Was it a malfunction?" Levine asked, referring to Baldwin’s claim that he did not pull the trigger when the fatal shot went off.

ALEC BALDWIN DELETES TWITTER ACCOUNT FOLLOWING TELL-ALL INTERVIEW ABOUT FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING

Levine declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Baldwin never answered his questions and eventually entered the brownstone.

Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino covered the story Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom" and reported the home belonged to Hollywood legend Woody Allen.

ALEC BALDWIN'S FATAL 'RUST' GUNSHOT STILL A 'NEGLIGENT DISCHARGE,' EXPERT SAYS

"Woody has got to answer the door a little faster," Hemmer joked, as Perino noted it’s probably a large home.

"I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never," Baldwin recently told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

He said it was Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun just off-camera and toward her armpit before it went off. Baldwin said under Hutchins’ direction he pulled the hammer back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I let go of the hammer and ‘bang,’ the gun goes off," Baldwin told Stephanopoulos.

The actor will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 2021 Ripple of Hope Award event, put together by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in New York.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco and Nate Day contributed to this report.