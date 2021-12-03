Celebrities rally around Alec Baldwin while the public criticizes him following tell-all 'Rust' interview

Celebrities showed their support for actor Alec Baldwin after he did his first sit-down interview about what happened during the fatal shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

Baldwin described to viewers what happened the day he fatally shot Hutchins on the set of "Rust," from the moment he says he "let go of the hammer" and the gun went off to his interview with police at the station afterward.

Following the interview, Baldwin shared a post on social media saying his life with his family is all he cares about.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," Baldwin began his post. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

ALEC BALDWIN SLAMMED FOR ‘RUST’ TELL-ALL INTERVIEW: ‘A CLOUT CHASING PERFORMANCE’

In addition to Baldwin's wife Hilaria saying she loves the actor, the comment section of the post was flooded with support from fellow celebrities.

"So beautifully said!" Marilu Henner wrote. "Omg! I love you guys so much!!!"

Leslie Jordan added, "Stay strong, Alec. We love you and your beautiful family."

Dina Lohan also commented, writing, "Love you and your wife and family you told me once home is where your heart is kiddo … sending love and light."

"My friend, no matter what happens in our lives that we can't control. I am with you," Anne Heche wrote. "Mostly because I know the kindess of your soul."

"The pain will pass," Anne Welsh added. "It's been a tough year."

Amanda Kloots, Manuela Gonzalez Daza, Danielle Monaro and others added heart emojis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, some viewers of the interview clearly weren't impressed with what the former " 30 Rock " star had to say.

"How did Alec Baldwin’s lawyers allow him to do this interview?" one asked on Twitter . "This is nothing but a clout chasing performance. We should be centering the victim, not him."

"Im side eyeing Alec..I'm not buying what he is selling," another wrote .

A third critic sarcastically added, "I'm not the victim but let's talk about me for an hour."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other viewers chimed in and accused Baldwin of "performing" during the tell-all interview.

"If Alec wasn’t such a good actor, I’d believe every word," another added .

"Baldwin is one hell of an actor… ACTION!!!" said a viewer . "He’s performing baby."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.