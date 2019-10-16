Alec Baldwin doesn't think parents involved in college admissions scandal 'should go to prison'

Alec Baldwin is the latest celebrity to chime in with his opinion on the college admissions scandal.

The Emmy winner tweeted on Wednesday that he believes parents involved in the bribery shouldn't wind up in prison.

"I don’t think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison," the actor wrote. "That includes past cases as well. Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy and their family."

Felicity Huffman surrendered herself over to authorities on Tuesday afternoon and began her prison stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.

The actress was sentenced to 14 days for her role in the college admissions scandal after pleading guilty in May.

Baldwin faced backlash online for his opinion. One user wrote, "While I agree with the general sentiment, the fact remains that privileged individuals like Lori [Loughlin] and Felicity are treated differently by the law. And until we reach a bit of equity, I'm 100% ok with them serving time."

"So the punishment for using their wealth to gain advantage of the less fortunate, should be using their wealth to avoid actual punishment like the less fortunate would have to face???" wrote another.

"Fines. Seriously??? When do fines punish the wealthy?" offered someone else.

Baldwin didn't stand down, though. He clapped back: "Community service is better. The demonization of wealth in this country is mind blowing. A country built on both freedoms and commerce. Now, all success is scrutinized. Merely to succeed, especially financially, invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse."

FCI Dublin is exclusively a women's minimum-security prison and houses 1,235 inmates and Forbes magazine called it one of the “10 cushiest prisons” in America because of its location and weather.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a representative for the actress told Fox News on Tuesday.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released."

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.

