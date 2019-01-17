Alan Alda opens up about Parkinson's diagnosis: 'My life hasn't changed much'

Alan Alda isn't skipping a beat.

The famed actor, who revealed in July that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three and a half years ago, is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27.

"I’m busy,” Alda told People in an interview published on Thursday. “I do occasionally do nothing and sit around. But I believe in doing everything in moderation, including moderation. So far it’s working.”

The 82-year-old star — best known for his role as Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce in the hit TV series "M*A*S*H" — went on to share that he's also started a new exercise routine, which includes boxing, a version of tai chi as well as marching to the sounds of composer John Philip Sousa.

“My life hasn’t changed much,” Alda shared. “I just applied my curiosity to it. I’m constantly reading and trying to figure out the best approaches. So far it’s really interesting. I think it’s helped me understand a little better that everybody has something they’re coping with.”

Earlier this year, Alda appeared on “CBS This Morning,” where he expressed the same sentiments, explaining that he's had a "full life" since the diagnosis.

"I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook,” he said at the time. “It’s only about a matter of time before someone does some story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am."

When asked what project he wants to tackle next, Alda — who, per People, recently appeared on "Ray Donovan" as well as hosts his podcast Clear+Vivid — said he's really "never made plans for the future."

“My life is more of an improvisation," he told the magazine. "I just try to make the best of what’s in front of me.”