‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shares why she never gives her kids love advice

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is a proud parent to her four children.

However, when it comes to love advice, Heidi lets her kids figure it out on their own.

"I feel like I have not given them advice on love. No one has really come to me and asked too much about advice, to be honest with you," Klum, 40, jokingly told Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

"I mean… my daughter has… her boyfriend, I want to say four years already… I feel like she's doing pretty good. She's happy and that's the most important thing."

Klum’s oldest daughter Leni, 19, has been dating Aris Rachevsky, who is the son of Los Angeles talent agent Rhea Rachevsky and is reportedly enrolled at Harvard.

The two were spotted making their debut as a couple at Milan Fashion Week in 2022.

Leni has additionally shared candid snaps of the two on her social media.

"There’s nothing more sad than when you see your children sad. So, I hope it stays that way," Heidi concluded.

Heidi’s mini-me, Leni, was born in 2004 to Klum and her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

The relationship between Klum and Briatore ended while Klum was still pregnant, and she began dating singer Seal not long after. The singer and model married each other a year after Leni was born, and Seal legally adopted her when she was 5 years old, according to People.

Seal was present for Leni’s birth, and Klum told USA Today in 2007, "Seal is Leni’s father."

The couple had three more children together, sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 16, and youngest daughter Lou, 13, before they divorced in 2014.

Heidi has been married to musician Tom Kaulitz since 2019.

Meanwhile, "America’s Got Talent" Season 18 is in full swing with an abundance of talented performers taking the stage to compete for the grand $1 million prize.

The German supermodel continued to share with Fox News Digital her favorite performances of the night.

"The balancing guys," Klum referred to the Ramadhani Brothers. "Seeing a human being balanced on someone else's head, climbing up and down stairs, for me was a no-brainer."

"They're just incredible, and I've seen a lot of things, but nothing like those two guys."

The Ramadhani Brothers performed a jaw-dropping act Tuesday night as they attempted a head balancing routine for the audience.

The acrobat duo includes Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu from Tanzania.

"America’s Got Talent" airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.