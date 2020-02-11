Aerosmith's drummer Joey Kramer rejoins band for Las Vegas performance after lawsuit drama

Aerosmith's drummer Joey Kramer is back!

After a dramatic turn of events regarding his lawsuit against his fellow rockers last month, Kramer returned to the stage with his bandmates Monday night for a performance in Las Vegas, Nev. as part of their "Deuces are Wild" tour.

Kramer's return to the stage comes weeks after he was barred from performing with the band at the Grammys due to their concerns over his health. The band also banned him from rehearsals leading up to music's biggest night.

Aerosmith shared energetic clips from their performance at MGM Resorts to Instagram on Monday, showing Kramer banging away on the drums as Steven Tyler tossed his hat into the air and belted out the lyrics to "Let the Music Do the Talking." Kramer donned a blank tank top embellished with stars around his neckline for the show.

The 69-year-old drummer filed a lawsuit against Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford for telling him that he couldn't perform with them at the Grammys as well as a Person of the Year honor from MusiCares.

The lawsuit stemmed from Kramer's outrage at being asked to audition for the band following minor injuries he endured last spring that prevented him from performing for roughly six months.

The band provided a statement to Fox News last month regarding the legal spat, claiming that they made the decision to freeze Kramer from performances with his health in mind.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us,” the band said in a statement. “However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so.”

The statement continued: “Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when we unfortunately have no time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys week. We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse. Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events. Given his decisions he is unfortunately unable to perform but of course we have invited him to be with us for both the Grammys and our MusiCares honor. We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage.”

Kramer had insisted in court documents that he had recovered since his injuries in the fall of 2019 and was "willing and able to return" to the band. The drummer's lawsuit was ultimately tossed out by a judge who claimed Kramer's argument wasn't convincing enough, reports said.