Adele tells Vegas crowd that divorce had her in 'five therapy sessions a day'

During her seventh "Weekends with Adele" performance, the singer got candid on her journey back to the stage, and returning to therapy.

"I started having therapy again, right? Cuz I went a few years not having it," Adele told the crowd at her Las Vegas residency.

"Before when I was going through my divorce, I was like basically doing like, five therapy sessions a day," she joked in video recorded by fans and shared on social media.

Adele married fellow Brit Simon Konecki in 2018, but the pair divorced in 2021. Adele has spoken at length about how her divorce impacted her music as well as general well-being.

"But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things that I would say," she continued. "And it's ‘cuz I could always fall back on my therapist and be like ‘The reason you did that is because when you were 10 this happened.’"

She told her cheering fans that she recommitted to therapy to be the best version of herself each evening she gets on stage.

"Now I'm doing it because I just want to make sure that I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything," she said.

And it appears to be working, as Adele shared of her residency, "Having a human interaction every weekend is honestly - I'm the happiest I've ever, ever, ever been."

She told the audience that in therapy, she frequently discussed the nature of her shows.

"I love making music, but there's something about performing live that actually terrifies me…And that's why I'm not a big touring artist," she admitted.

"Doing two shows a week, in a much smaller room, and seeing people receive my music is honestly - it's just what I'm gonna do from now on, is play smaller rooms."

A benefit to playing smaller rooms - connecting with her fans. At one point during her shows this weekend, Adele spoke with a group of 14 women who had come to her concert to celebrate and support the divorce of one of their friends, per fan video.

After singing "Someone Like You," she got emotional, referencing the divorcee as she spoke to the crowd saying, "I know exactly what your friend was saying about you, because I just see so many groups of friends that come here every weekend…now I'm really crying!"

"You bringing all your friends is just so meaningful," she said tearfully. "Relationships falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult. It’s really traumatic. And it's just - keep your friends close to you, cuz they're better than any man - they're better than any woman. Friends are for life."

After previously postponing her tour, Adele will continue on with her show until March of next year.