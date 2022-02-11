Adele expresses 'regret' over canceled Las Vegas residency, dodges engagement rumors

Adele was put on the spot in a new interview when she was asked about why she canceled her Las Vegas residency the day before she was set to debut the show at Caesars Palace.

The British singer, 33, appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" where she admitted she has regrets over how she handled canceling the show.

"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," Adele said on the BBC One series, per the Daily Mail. "I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a---d show and I can't do that."

People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now," she continued.

The "Easy On Me" singer said she and her crew are "working our a---s" off" but she doesn't want to say when she will announce a new set of dates "until I know everything will definitely be ready."

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time," she shared. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

In the interview, the British-born star also avoided questions about her personal life. Adele sparked engagement rumors when she wore a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger to the 2022 Brit Awards earlier this week.

"If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?" she replied when asked if she was engaged to boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele made headlines this week when she was criticized for saying she "loves being a woman" while accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brits awards on Tuesday.

The new category replaced the separate best female and best male artist categories from previous Brits ward shows.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!" Adele said while accepting the award.

"I’m really proud of us, I really, really am," she added.

