Adele expresses 'regret' over canceled Las Vegas residency, dodges engagement rumors

Adele said she will reschedule her Las Vegas residency this year because she might have a baby next year

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Adele attacked by woke left for pride in 'being a woman' Video

Adele attacked by woke left for pride in 'being a woman'

'Outnumbered' panel discusses the backlash to Adele's BRIT Awards speech.

Adele was put on the spot in a new interview when she was asked about why she canceled her Las Vegas residency the day before she was set to debut the show at Caesars Palace.

The British singer, 33, appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" where she admitted she has regrets over how she handled canceling the show.

"I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," Adele said on the BBC One series, per the Daily Mail. "I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a---d show and I can't do that."

ADELE POSTPONED LAS VEGAS SHOWS, TEARFULLY 'COULDN'T GET THROUGH A SINGLE FULL REHEARSAL': SOURCE

    Adele wore a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger when she walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

    The British singer played coy in a new interview when she was asked if she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. (NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

    Adele, 33, first went public with Rich, 40, when they attended a basketball game in July 2021.  (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now," she continued.

ADELE 'ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED' AFTER POSTPONING LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

The "Easy On Me" singer said she and her crew are "working our a---s" off" but she doesn't want to say when she will announce a new set of dates "until I know everything will definitely be ready."

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time," she shared. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ADELE SPARKS ENGAGEMENT RUMORS AT BRIT AWARDS 2022

In the interview, the British-born star also avoided questions about her personal life. Adele sparked engagement rumors when she wore a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger to the 2022 Brit Awards earlier this week.

"If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?" she replied when asked if she was engaged to boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele made headlines this week when she was criticized for saying she "loves being a woman" while accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brits awards on Tuesday.

Adele receives the award for Artist of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.

Adele receives the award for Artist of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited)

The new category replaced the separate best female and best male artist categories from previous Brits ward shows.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!" Adele said while accepting the award.

"I’m really proud of us, I really, really am," she added.

Adele has not publicly commented on the debate her speech started.

