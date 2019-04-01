Actor Omari Hardwick draws fan outrage for kissing Beyoncé at NAACP Awards

Actor Omari Hardwick felt the wrath of Beyoncé’s fans Sunday after footage of him kissing the superstar singer twice on her cheek was called out as inappropriate.

A video posted online shows the “Power” actor greeting Beyoncé at the 50th NAACP Image Awards this past weekend.

When Hardwick embraces the singer, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award, he kisses her on the right cheek and gives her a hug. He then kisses her on the cheek a second time.

CHRIS ROCK SLAMS JUSSIE SMOLLETT AT NAACP AWARDS: 'WHAT THE HELL WAS HE THINKING?'

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z was just feet away.

The encounter quickly drew the ire of fans who argued that it demonstrated the ways in which women find themselves in uncomfortable situations with men.

"2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don't do that again," tweeted user @farhana_io. "We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON'T LIKE IT. It's time to no longer let these moments of discomfort slide."

BEYONCE TEARFULLY DEDICATES GLAAD AWARD TO DECEASED UNCLE WHO LOST BATTLE WITH HIV

Other fans flooded Hardwick’s Instagram page with bee emoji’s, signifying Beyonce’s superlative title “Queen Bey,” according to E! News.

This is why the #metoo movement is important,” one Instagram user wrote. “No matter how famous and powerful a woman is, there will always be some … inappropriate man who feels like he has the right to take your manner and generosity as an invitation to make you uncomfortable. You disrespected your wife, your children, Beyoncé and Jay Z and need to apologize.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Hardwick could not be reached for comment, E! reported. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not publicly commented on the encounter.