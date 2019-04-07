ACM Awards 2019: What the stars wore
The stars hit the red carpet at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097821496693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cassadee Pope sizzles in a white dress with a side cutout and thigh-high split at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097821496693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097816207902.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Reba McEntire hits the carpet in a burgundy dress with fringe detailing before she takes the 2019 ACM Awards stage to host one of country music's biggest night.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097816207902.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097821232320.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley with wife Brittney Marie Cole and Tyler Hubbard with wife Hayley Stommell all color coordinate in navy blue outfits.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097821232320.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097813833708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum are all smiles on the 2019 ACMs red carpet.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097813833708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097811524258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Maddie Marlow, in a gold pantsuit, and Tae Dye, in a sequined mini, stun at the award show.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097811524258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097814731783.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dustin Lynch looks dapper in an all brown suit with matching gold snakeskin boots.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097814731783.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097816788362.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kane Brown keeps it classic in a black suit.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097816788362.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097812349400.jpg?ve=1&tl=1T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, rock colorful suits to the 2019 ACMs.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097812349400.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097787346519.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Michael Ray, in a black suit, and Carly Pearce, in a vibrant red gown with a plunging neckline, make it a date night at the 2019 ACM Awards.Jordan Strauss/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/AP19097787346519.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 8