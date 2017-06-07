Aaron Rodgers still hasn't reconcile with family after Olivia Munn split, says report

Aaron Rodgers’ shocking split from Olivia Munn has yet to result in a Rodgers family reunion.

Us Weekly reported the star Green Bay Packers quarterback has not mended fences with his estranged clan even after calling it quits with Munn, who was reportedly at the center of the Rodgers family feud.

“Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” the magazine’s source said. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months, but hasn’t heard back from him.”

Rodgers, 33, ended his three-year romance with Munn, 36, in April. It was widely speculated the “Newsroom” actress clashed with Rodgers’ family, resulting in a rift.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” an insider told Us Weekly in January. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Another source close to the former couple alleged “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”

Rodgers’ icy relationship with his parents and siblings became a prominent storyline on the ABC reality show “The Bachelorette” last summer, when Rodgers’ younger brother, Jordan, competed for the affection of JoJo Fletcher. The two got engaged at the conclusion of the season, and Fletcher has yet to meet her future brother-in-law.

Ed Rodgers, the family patriarch, also confirmed a “complicated” relationship with his second son to the New York Times earlier this year.

“Fame can change things,” he said. “We’re hoping for the best.”

For now, it appears Rodgers’ family squabbles have taken a back seat to prepping for his next NFL season — and embracing the Hollywood bachelor lifestyle.

“When Aaron was with Olivia, they did normal couple things like invite teammates over for game nights, but now he’s out of town a lot on weekends,” a source told Us Weekly.

The magazine previously reported Rodgers had been working out in West Hollywood during the offseason, hanging out with the likes of Nick Jonas and TV actors Eddie Mills and Ryan Rottman.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.